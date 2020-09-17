Advertisement

Mandatory quarantine issued for 11 more houses

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has identified 11 more large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to COVID-19. Those who are currently living in these properties have been ordered to quarantine immediately for the next two weeks. In total, 39 large houses are now under mandatory quarantine.

Two houses were previously removed from the list upon further investigation.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail mandated the quarantine by an emergency order on Thursday afternoon. The new order allows additional properties to be added to the mandatory quarantine list as needed.

“The current situation deeply concerns me for the MSU and East Lansing communities,” said Vail. “Beyond that, our inability to contain this extremely high level of transmission will adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. Ingham County has the highest COVID-19 risk in the entire state of Michigan. We are truly in a crisis situation, especially in East Lansing. We must do all we can to contain the outbreak.”

The city of East Lansing has experienced a 315 percent increase in total case count since September 1. The increase in cases is driven almost entirely by an outbreak among MSU students.

The quarantined properties include 25 fraternity and sorority houses and 14 large rental houses. The quarantine was extended by three days for one fraternity and four sororities due to new cases and or exposures.

To read the full emergency order, click here.

The health department will continuously monitor the situation. WILX will keep you updated as well.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football is back, but games will be quieter this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
“A lot of worrying. A lot of anxiety about what was going to happen.”

News

Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

News

Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

News

Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After the six additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening.

News

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths.

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.