Mandatory quarantine issued for 11 more houses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Health Department has identified 11 more large houses in East Lansing with known exposure to COVID-19. Those who are currently living in these properties have been ordered to quarantine immediately for the next two weeks. In total, 39 large houses are now under mandatory quarantine.

Two houses were previously removed from the list upon further investigation.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail mandated the quarantine by an emergency order on Thursday afternoon. The new order allows additional properties to be added to the mandatory quarantine list as needed.

“The current situation deeply concerns me for the MSU and East Lansing communities,” said Vail. “Beyond that, our inability to contain this extremely high level of transmission will adversely impact other communities, services and businesses in the county. Ingham County has the highest COVID-19 risk in the entire state of Michigan. We are truly in a crisis situation, especially in East Lansing. We must do all we can to contain the outbreak.”

The city of East Lansing has experienced a 315 percent increase in total case count since September 1. The increase in cases is driven almost entirely by an outbreak among MSU students.

The quarantined properties include 25 fraternity and sorority houses and 14 large rental houses. The quarantine was extended by three days for one fraternity and four sororities due to new cases and or exposures.

The health department will continuously monitor the situation. WILX will keep you updated as well.

