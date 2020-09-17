Man accused of sexual abuse of a child has another 6-week delay in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A man accused of sexually abusing a child appeared in court Thursday.

Scott Dane was charged with two felonies on July 14. Thursday, there was a status conference in front of Judge John Maurer in the Eaton County Circuit Court.

Dane’s defense requested another 6-weeks delay, which Judge Maurer granted.

Dane’s next court date will be Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Mauer at the Eaton County Circuit Court.

Dane was previously in court on July 30 and was granted a month postponement.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.