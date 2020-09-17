Advertisement

Joceyln Benson mailing of absentee ballots ruled legal

(State of Michigan/WLUC)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of Michigan voters, has been ruled legal by a state appeals court.

The judges ruled 2-to-2 Wednesday that she has the authority.

That’s based on a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding voting rights and the vote upholds a lower judge’s decision.

Applications started being sent out in May to voters who weren’t already on permanent absentee ballot lists to help encourage safe voting during the pandemic.

