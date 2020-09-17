Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Jackson County officials announced that a second case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been diagnosed in a horse in the county. In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

EEE is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals. People can be infected with EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact a medical provider.

Aerial spraying via drone is currently scheduled to try to reduce the mosquito population, and therefore reduce the spread of the virus. Treatments began Wednesday and will continue Thursday night, but an end date for the treatments are currently not known as weather is a factor.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.