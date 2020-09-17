Advertisement

Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Jackson County officials announced that a second case of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been diagnosed in a horse in the county. In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

EEE is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals. People can be infected with EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact a medical provider.

Aerial spraying via drone is currently scheduled to try to reduce the mosquito population, and therefore reduce the spread of the virus. Treatments began Wednesday and will continue Thursday night, but an end date for the treatments are currently not known as weather is a factor.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football is back, but games will be quieter this year

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
“A lot of worrying. A lot of anxiety about what was going to happen.”

News

Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

News

Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

News

UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After the six additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths.

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.