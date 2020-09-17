House Transportation Commitee releases findings on Boeing 737

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The House Transportation Committee released its final report on the Boeing 737 max yesterday.

They found that 737 max crashes that killed 346 people ... Were due to a “horrific culmination” of failures by Boeing and the FAA.

The 200-page report sights negligence from Boeing engineers, managers, and FAA oversight committees.

Boeing said in a statement that it is “dedicated to doing the work” necessary.

