Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 114,692 cases and 6,632 deaths.

Clinton County reports 531 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 527 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,942 cases and 44 deaths.

Jackson County reports 946 cases and 41 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 458 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

