Advertisement

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

(WEAU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths. The state totals now sit at 114,692 cases and 6,632 deaths.

Clinton County reports 531 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 527 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,942 cases and 44 deaths.

Jackson County reports 946 cases and 41 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 458 cases and 30 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.

Latest News

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.

News

20 Mid-Michigan Students Named 2021 National Merit Semifinalists

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
twenty students from Eaton and Ingham County High Schools made the list.

News

Man accused of sexual abuse of a child has another 6-week delay in court

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Dane’s next court date will be Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Self-control is a critical skill for kids

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Science now shows that certain interactions between parents and children actually change the structure of their brains, improving their social and emotional skills into adulthood

News

Sheriff shot in Washtenaw County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The gunman’s body was found in the home later that night.

News

Jocelyn Benson mailing of absentee ballots ruled legal

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Applications started being sent out in May to voters who weren’t already on permanent absentee ballot lists to help encourage safe voting during the pandemic.