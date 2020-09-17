Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said that the requirement that athletes wear masks does include Big Ten football in Michigan. Face shields were listed as an acceptable substitute in the Big Ten, and the Governor’s office said she was open to possibly changing the order.

The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

The Big Ten is planning on daily testing in order to minimize the risk of outbreaks. Daily antigen testing of all fall sports athletes, coaches and staff is set to being Sept. 30. Additionally, athletes found to have COVID-19 will be required to sit out a minimum of 21 days. The university has already been on guard after a recent outbreak among students contributed to a mandatory quarantine in East Lansing.

University of Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf said the Wolverines have already been following the order.

Ablauf said, “We have players that wear both face shields, the upper and new lower shield, as well as masks/neck gators during practice. All of our coaches, staff and practice personnel wear masks/gators during practice.”

