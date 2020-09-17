Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

(Virginia Tech)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said that the requirement that athletes wear masks does include Big Ten football in Michigan. Face shields were listed as an acceptable substitute in the Big Ten, and the Governor’s office said she was open to possibly changing the order.

The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

The Big Ten is planning on daily testing in order to minimize the risk of outbreaks. Daily antigen testing of all fall sports athletes, coaches and staff is set to being Sept. 30. Additionally, athletes found to have COVID-19 will be required to sit out a minimum of 21 days. The university has already been on guard after a recent outbreak among students contributed to a mandatory quarantine in East Lansing.

University of Michigan athletics spokesman Dave Ablauf said the Wolverines have already been following the order.

Ablauf said, “We have players that wear both face shields, the upper and new lower shield, as well as masks/neck gators during practice. All of our coaches, staff and practice personnel wear masks/gators during practice.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football is back, but games will be quieter this year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
“A lot of worrying. A lot of anxiety about what was going to happen.”

News

Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

News

Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

News

UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
After the six additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths.

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.