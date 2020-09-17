Advertisement

Game Six At Hand in NHL East

Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks shake hands after the Blackhawks lost to the Golden Knights in Game 5 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. The Golden Knights won the series. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
-EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning are facing their biggest adversity of the playoffs after failing to eliminate the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night.

Coach Jon Cooper believes his team can overcome adversity, as it has previously during this postseason by winning in five overtimes and even with only nine forwards.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2 going into Game 6 Thursday night but could again be without injured leading scorer Brayden Point. New York’s two victories this series have come with Point. Meanwhile, the Islanders got a boost in confidence by avoiding elimination and hope to keep the momentum going.

The winner of this series will take on the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final.

