Elderly Charlotte couple among 3 killed in highway pileup on I-69

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) - A Michigan couple and an Indiana man have been identified as the three people killed in a seven-vehicle pileup on a northeastern Indiana highway. Indiana State Police say 81-year-old Dale Eugene Lowe and 72-year-old wife Jean Elsie Lowe of Charlotte, Michigan, both died from their injuries at a Fort Wayne hospital after the SUV they were riding in was rear-ended by a semitrailer on Interstate 69. Police say 65-year-old William Charles Heil of Angola was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was pushed into the rear of a second semitrailer. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near Auburn.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.