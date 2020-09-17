Crash incident happened on Grand River Avenue

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, an unidentified drunk driver pulled to the side of the road on Grand River Avenue between Charles Street and Division Street at about 8 p.m. A witness saw the driver from about a mile away.

The witness asked the drunk driver if they needed help and then called the police. As they both waited for the authorities to arrive, a two-car crash happened behind them.

Two of the cars were towed, but it did not appear any cars were severely damaged. Those involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Michigan State Police and East Lansing Police Department were on the scene.

