Cracker Barrell is updating it’s menu and vibe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Cracker Barrel’s old, southern charm is getting a little bit of a revamp.

However, their iconic decor isn’t going anywhere.

Although, they are introducing booze to their menus.

Cracker Barrel experimented with serving beer and wine before the pandemic started, hoping it would help bring people back to their restaurants.

Now, they’re expanding their booze offerings to 600 locations within the year.

Cracker Barrel is known for being a pretty popular brunch spot.

Their most popular drink, a mimosa, is sold in both orange and strawberry flavors.

