Convicts will continue to be hit with court operating costs

DETROIT (AP) - People convicted of crimes will continue to pay millions of dollars to keep the lights on in Michigan courts, along with other operating costs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a two-year extension Thursday. The burden mostly falls on poor people, and the practice is controversial. A commission in 2019 recommended major changes in how courts are financed, but the issue hasn’t gained enough traction yet in the Capitol. Without an extension, the current law would have expired. On top of fines and restitution, people convicted of crimes can be ordered to pay a share of a court’s operating costs, such as salaries, utilities and other services.

