Chiefs Fan Tests Positive

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Health officials are telling 10 fans who attended last week’s Kansas City Chiefs game to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19.

Kansas City health officials announced Thursday that a fan who watched the game from a group’s box tested positive the next day. The group was seated in the lower level of the stadium.

The Chiefs said in a statement the organization worked Kansas City health officials to find the fans who were possibly exposed. Chiefs officials say contact tracing protocols showed the group were wearing masks when they entered the stadium and pinpointed anyone who had contact with the individual.

