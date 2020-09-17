Advertisement

UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

(WJRT)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed throughout the state, including a second case in Jackson, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening. Additional treatment blocks have been added to the overall plan administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

(EEE) is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals. People can be infected with EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact a medical provider.

The new cases of EEE in horses added Livingston County to the list bringing the total to 28 cases in 11 counties. Impacted counties are now Barry, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

There is one suspect case of EEE in a Barry County resident.

“These additional cases of EEE in horses underscores the importance of providing aerial treatment in the affected counties,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “There is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders as we know mosquitoes are carrying this potentially deadly disease in these areas. Last year, 10 families were devastated by this disease and we are trying to protect others from being infected.”

As a result of the case discovered in Jackson, an additional mosquito control treatment area in Jackson County has been added by the MDHHS. Aerial spraying began Wednesday Sept. 16, but it is unknown how many days it will take for all blocks to be sprayed.

Also, those who own horses are encouraged to be equipped with information.

“Horse owners are not required to vaccinate their animals for EEE,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “With consecutive years of widespread infection, though, EEE vaccinations should be a routine part of their animals' veterinary care. Like other diseases – especially mosquito-borne diseases that affect both animals and humans – a multi-pronged approach is needed. Addressing mosquitoes, protecting people, and safeguarding animals are all key and require coordinated actions by animal owners, veterinarians, homeowners, parents, and state and local government.”

For more information on the EEE virus and to view the Aerial Treatment Maps, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High school football is back, but games will be quieter this year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
“A lot of worrying. A lot of anxiety about what was going to happen.”

News

Michigan legislature working to protect businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
As businesses have opened up, many have worried about potential lawsuits.

News

Jackson County recommends outdoor activities be canceled due to EEE discovery

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In addition to adding to the block scheduled for aerial spraying, the county is now recommending all outdoor activities planned for Thursday evening be cancelled.

News

Gov. Whitmer says mask order applies to Big Ten, but that could change

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The executive order currently exempts professional sports and amateur sports like tennis, golf, cross country, baseball and softball.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 829 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of September 17, Michigan health officials have reported 829 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 9 deaths.

News

President Trump accuses Michigan Secretary of State of purposely misprinting ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Trump made the accusation via Twitter.

News

Second amendment rally gathered outside state capitol building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The demonstration came shortly after the Capitol Commission voted down a measure to ban carrying any firearms in the building.

News

Suspect identified in Lansing house fire that killed three

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Police have identified a 21-year-old female as a suspect in the fire.

News

Waverly Schools will extend on online learning to Nov.6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
he decision was made based on Eaton and Ingham county COVID-19 numbers.

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.