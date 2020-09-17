UPDATE: Second EEE case found in Jackson, aerial treatments continue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After additional horse cases of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) have been confirmed throughout the state, including a second case in Jackson, an aerial treatment is slated to continue on Thursday evening. Additional treatment blocks have been added to the overall plan administered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

(EEE) is a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus affecting both people and animals. People can be infected with EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases from the bite of a mosquito carrying the viruses.

Signs of EEE infection include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches which can progress to a severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Anyone who thinks they may be experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact a medical provider.

The new cases of EEE in horses added Livingston County to the list bringing the total to 28 cases in 11 counties. Impacted counties are now Barry, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

There is one suspect case of EEE in a Barry County resident.

“These additional cases of EEE in horses underscores the importance of providing aerial treatment in the affected counties,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “There is an ongoing threat to the health and safety of Michiganders as we know mosquitoes are carrying this potentially deadly disease in these areas. Last year, 10 families were devastated by this disease and we are trying to protect others from being infected.”

As a result of the case discovered in Jackson, an additional mosquito control treatment area in Jackson County has been added by the MDHHS. Aerial spraying began Wednesday Sept. 16, but it is unknown how many days it will take for all blocks to be sprayed.

Also, those who own horses are encouraged to be equipped with information.

“Horse owners are not required to vaccinate their animals for EEE,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “With consecutive years of widespread infection, though, EEE vaccinations should be a routine part of their animals' veterinary care. Like other diseases – especially mosquito-borne diseases that affect both animals and humans – a multi-pronged approach is needed. Addressing mosquitoes, protecting people, and safeguarding animals are all key and require coordinated actions by animal owners, veterinarians, homeowners, parents, and state and local government.”

For more information on the EEE virus and to view the Aerial Treatment Maps, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.