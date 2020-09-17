Advertisement

85 yr-old Man Stabbed to Death at Meijer

By Zaria Phillips
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday inside a southern Michigan Meijer store, authorities said.

The man was stabbed multiple times in the head and neck and died at the scene, The Daily Telegram of Adrian reported.

Adrian Police Chief Vincent Emrick said a woman armed with a handgun ordered the suspect, a 29-year-old Adrian man, to the floor and held him until officers arrived.

Emrick said the woman has a concealed pistol license.

The stabbing occurred Wednesday afternoon near the automotive and sporting good sections in the retail store, about 72 miles (116 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. A knife believed used in the stabbing was found on a store shelf.

The victim and suspect entered the store separately, Emrick said. The victim’s name was not immediately released. The chief did not discuss a motive and the investigation is continuing.

“At this time, we’re reviewing video footage from the store surveillance cameras as well as cellphone camera footage from witnesses at the scene,” he said.

A commotion from the rear of the store drew the attention of some shoppers who had not witnessed the attack.

“We were getting in line and we heard people start screaming in the back of the store,” said Becky Perez, who was with her husband, Rudy. “Then, I see some employees start running, and then I see people running from the back. They were screaming and running out the front door.”

A “code 50” was announced over the store’s PA system and employees could be seen running in the direction of the commotion, she added.

“The scary part is we were just back there in that department because Rudy was looking for ... headlights or something in automotive and then I went to the bathroom back there,” Becky Perez said.

A spokesman for Meijer was not immediately available for comment, according to the newspaper.

