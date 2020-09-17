Advertisement

20 Mid-Michigan Students Named 2021 National Merit Semifinalists

.
.(WJRT)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON Mich. (WILX) -Last week, officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Twenty students from Eaton and Ingham County High Schools made the list.

Congratulations to these students on this accomplishment.

2021 National Merit semifinalists from the Lansing region include:

  • Dansville High School: Elizabeth R. Troia
  • East Lansing High School: Eliza N. Lane
  • Grand Ledge High School: Cooper J. Evans
  • Leslie High School: Chase S. Lewis
  • Okemos High School: Abigail V. Bartley Riddhi Bhattacharya Baran Demir Jayden D. Elliott Ravdeep S. Grewal Fergal B. Hennessy Eric J. Huang Taerin Kim Joonbum Lee Sophia Lee Maxim Q. Li Sophia Y. Liu Ian R. Loree Rayan Mughal Brighty
  • Renli Williamston High School: Ethan Egger.

All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $30 million, to be awarded in spring 2021.

More than 1.5 million juniors entered the 2021 National Merit program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which serves as the initial screen of program entrants.

Three types of Merit Scholarship awards will be offered in 2021: National Merit $2,500 scholarships, corporate-sponsored scholarships, and college-sponsored scholarships. Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fake tax collection letters are trying to steal from Michiganders

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The letters appear credible to the taxpayer because they use specific personal facts.

News

Man accused of sexual abuse of a child has another 6-week delay in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Dane’s next court date will be Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m.

Positive Parenting

Positive Parenting: Self-control is a critical skill for kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Science now shows that certain interactions between parents and children actually change the structure of their brains, improving their social and emotional skills into adulthood

News

Sheriff shot in Washtenaw County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The gunman’s body was found in the home later that night.

Latest News

News

Jocelyn Benson mailing of absentee ballots ruled legal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Applications started being sent out in May to voters who weren’t already on permanent absentee ballot lists to help encourage safe voting during the pandemic.

News

House Transportation Committee releases findings on Boeing 737

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The 200-page report sights negligence from Boeing engineers, managers, and FAA oversight committees.

News

Cracker Barrell is updating its menu and vibe

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Cracker Barrel had experimented with serving beer and wine before the pandemic started, hoping it would help bring people back to their restaurants. Tey’re expanding their booze offerings to 600 locations within the year.

News

MSU student who had COVID-19 reacts to Big Ten announcement

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Hall says that after contracting COVID-19, he is disappointed with the Big Ten’s decision to have a football season.

News

MSU athlete has mixed emotions on Big Ten conference decision

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One MSU athlete has mixed feelings about getting back on the field. News 10 talked to a soccer player Farai Mutatu about it Wednesday night.

News

Crash incident happened on Grand River Avenue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A witness saw the driver from about a mile away.