20 Mid-Michigan Students Named 2021 National Merit Semifinalists

MASON Mich. (WILX) -Last week, officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Twenty students from Eaton and Ingham County High Schools made the list.

Congratulations to these students on this accomplishment.

2021 National Merit semifinalists from the Lansing region include:

Dansville High School : Elizabeth R. Troia

East Lansing High School : Eliza N. Lane

Grand Ledge High School : Cooper J. Evans

Leslie High School: Chase S. Lewis

Okemos High School : Abigail V. Bartley Riddhi Bhattacharya Baran Demir Jayden D. Elliott Ravdeep S. Grewal Fergal B. Hennessy Eric J. Huang Taerin Kim Joonbum Lee Sophia Lee Maxim Q. Li Sophia Y. Liu Ian R. Loree Rayan Mughal Brighty

Renli Williamston High School: Ethan Egger.

All semifinalists are eligible to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarship awards worth more than $30 million, to be awarded in spring 2021.

More than 1.5 million juniors entered the 2021 National Merit program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which serves as the initial screen of program entrants.

Three types of Merit Scholarship awards will be offered in 2021: National Merit $2,500 scholarships, corporate-sponsored scholarships, and college-sponsored scholarships. Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in spring 2021.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.