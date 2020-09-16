Advertisement

Texas man sentenced to prison for stalking Taylor Swift

FILE - In a Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana" at the Eccles Theater during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Swift is coming back to her roots with a performance at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The nine-time ACM award winner will perform from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, where the awards show will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on CBS. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Texas man is sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters about pop star Taylor Swift. A federal judge in Nashville, Tennessee, handed down the sentence Wednesday to Eric Swarbrick. The criminal complaint says Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Swift’s former record label in 2018, asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift. Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them. The terms of the sentence, which also includes three years of supervised release, were agreed on by prosecutors in a plea agreement that Swarbrick entered in 2019.

