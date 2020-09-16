Some Michigan ballots list incorrect nominees for Vice President

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About 400 Military and Overseas Ballots listed the candidates for Vice President incorrectly.

A ballot provided to News 10 by Meridian Township Clerk Brett Dreyfus listed Jeremy Cohen as the Republican Vice Presidential nominee instead of Vice President Mike Pence.

Cohen is running as the Libertarian nominee for Vice President, but the ballot didn’t list a running mate for Jo Jorgensen.

The Michigan Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement it was an isolated human error and it won’t happen again.

It’s not clear how many ballots were sent to voters.

The statement said local clerks were told to “immediately alert voters of the error and send a corrected ballot.”

Votes on the incorrect ballots will still be counted.

