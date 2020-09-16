Residents evacuated from Washington Apartments due to fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A fire on the sixth floor of Washington Apartments in Lansing has caused responders to evacuate the residents.

The fire began late in the noon hour, when residents called 911. Despite the evacuation only one apartment was affected and officials are saying there were not any injuries. The fire has since been put out and crews have left the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

