Resident shot in Jackson home invasion

(WCAX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A home invasion in Jackson led to a resident being shot. On Monday at approximately 5:29 a.m., officers of the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of S. Thompson St., according to a news release.

The 27-year-old male victim awoke and determined two unknown subjects were inside the residence. The victim confronted the suspects and one fled out the door. The victim grabbed the second suspect at which time the suspect turned and fired one shot from a handgun. Both suspects fled, running in a southbound direction on S. Thompson St.

The suspects inside the residence are described as two black males; both approximately 6′00″ tall with an athletic build. Some items were determined to be missing from the residence. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the shoulder area.

He was treated and released from Henry Ford Allegiance Health. In addition to the above, officers investigated the break-in of a residence in the 700 block of Fourth St., which is believed to have occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. A resident in the 1000 block of S. Webster St. also called at 5:13 a.m. for a suspicious subject on the front porch.

At this point, through surveillance cameras in the area, it is believed there were three subjects together in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

