Red Lobster introduces the “Dew Garita”

(KGNS)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday, WILX told you about Taco Bell wine, well, you’ll want to hold on to something strong, for the latest viral mixed concoction, this time from Red Lobster.

It’s called the “Dew Garita”.

It’s just like it sounds, a margarita mixed with mountain dew.

We can assume it has at least mountain dew and tequila, but red lobster isn’t giving out the exact recipe.

However, Red Lobster said it’s perfect with their Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

