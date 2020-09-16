Advertisement

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Jackson County restaurant

Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) were notified that an employee of the Klavon’s restaurant located on E. McDevitt Ave. recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant will remain closed until Friday, September 18 for deep cleaning. If you were at this location on Monday, September 14 between 10 am and 10 pm or Tuesday, September 15 between 10 am and 11:30 am, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.

If you were potentially exposed, monitor for symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste or smell. In the event that you are experiencing these symptoms, quarantine and contact a medical provider immediately.

All known close contacts of the positive employee are being contacted and instructed to quarantine for 14 days from their last day of exposure.

