Advertisement

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates

Who will earn a coveted spot in the HOF?
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.
Enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August for those players selected.(Source: Pro Football Hall of Fame)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.

In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member panel: the 15 modern-era finalists, and the recently nominated Drew Pearson (senior); Bill Nunn (contributor); and Tom Flores (coach).

Enshrinement at the hall in Canton, Ohio, will take place next August, when members of the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will enter the football shrine. The 2020 class could not be enshrined due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be honored next summer.

That class has players Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Harold Carmichael, Jimbo Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Alex Karras, Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle; coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson; and contributors Steve Sabol, Paul Tagliabue and George Young.

Returning finalists from last year are receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; offensive linemen Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca; defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young; linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas; and defensive backs John Lynch and LeRoy Butler.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential COVID-19 exposure at Jackson County restaurant

Updated: moments ago
On Wednesday, Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) were notified that an employee of the Klavon’s restaurant located on E. McDevitt Ave. recently tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Bill Beekman on Big Ten decision to restart fall football

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Bill Beekman on the Big Ten's surprise announcement of the return of fall football.

National

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Austin-Travis County EMS spokesman Darren Noak said at a news conference that 22 workers were hurt, including 16 who were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

National

Texas crane injuries are non-life-threatening

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Capt. Darren Noak of the Austin-Travis County EMS said, "All of those injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

National

Sally downgraded to a tropical storm; section of Pensacola bridge collapses

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By JAY REEVES, ANGIE WANG and JEFF MARTIN
Sally has weakened to a tropical storm, but the Gulf Coast region still faces issues from drenching and floods.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump delivers briefing from White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

National Politics

Health official on leave amid political interference furor

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that Michael Caputo was taking the time “to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

National Politics

President Trump delivers live briefing

Updated: 48 minutes ago
President Trump delivers live briefing

News

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffery is opting out

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This news comes on the same day the Big Ten it will start a nine game season late in October.

National

U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $1 billion infrastructure boost

Updated: 1 hour ago