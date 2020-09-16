Advertisement

MSU, sports personalities react to the return of The Big Ten fall season

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020
(WILX) - All around the internet big names in the sports world are weighing in on the news that The Big Ten has reversed it’s original decision and will hold a fall season. Some are delighted, some not so much.

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D. said, “I support this decision to allow a modified fall football season. With all that we’ve learned in the past month about rapid response testing, and from other athletic leagues both professional and collegiate, I feel more confident that we can collectively play football while still keeping our student athletes, coaches and staff safe. MSU will adhere to the regulations put forth by the Big Ten Conference to move forward in a safe and thoughtful manner.”

Michigan State Athletic Director Bill Beekman also shared his thoughts, “As an athletic department our goal is to provide opportunities for student-athletes and I’m thrilled that our football student-athletes will have the opportunity to play this fall. In pursuit of those goals, the first priority is always the health and safety of our student-athletes. With the recent advances in rapid response testing and with stringent medical protocols in place, we are able to provide athletic opportunities while keeping the health of our student-athletes as a foremost principle.”

Mel Tucker, Michigan State head football coach, said, "From daily antigen testing for all of our players, coaches and staff to extensive cardiac protocols and protection, the Big Ten Conference and Michigan State are leading the charge to put our players on the field safely and competitively.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields summed up the feelings of many players and fans in two words.

Others, however, were less enthusiastic. The opinions from the dissenters largely focused on the idea that The Big Ten may be risking player and community health by bowing to outside pressure.

Whether people are happy or disappointed by the surprise early return of Big Ten football, there are realities in the field to consider. For example, no fans will be permitted in the stadiums, and MSU will not allow tailgating on campus.

That may mean that police will be required to lookout for tailgaters. WILX News 10′s Maureen Halliday spoke with East Lansing Police about the problem.

East Lansing Police Department is reacting to tailgate season picking up now that Big 10 is back. We’ll have more Big 10 coverage tonight at starting at 5

Posted by WILX Maureen Halliday on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

As the more information comes in WILX News 10 will keep you up to date.

