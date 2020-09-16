Advertisement

Michigan State University bans tailgates on campus as Big Ten football returns

Ingham County is preparing to implement citations to those who don’t follow the safety ordinance
(WILX)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, The Big Ten announced football can return this year. But, fans won’t be allowed inside the stadium.

To continue their efforts to reduce crowds, Michigan State University announced tailgates will not be allowed on campus. East Lansing Police Department said they are concerned Spartan fans will tailgate and party within city limits.

Interim Chief of Police Steve Gonzalez said he is preparing for people to travel from out of town for the games and will be adding extra staff on game days.

Gonzalez said, “If there are no fans in the stadium where do those fans go because we know people are going to want to gather and enjoy the game? Watch the game with friends and family and will people travel to east Lansing to watch them game here? Will we have to staff upwards of 20, 25 people for this scenario? We’re playing with those numbers now.”

While fans are not allowed in the stadium, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said it won’t stop people from tailgating.

Vail said “It’s not going to stop the tailgating and another we have to think about that is not going to stop is the big parties with the big screen TVs. Then you start the sharing of cups, sharing of e-cigarettes, sharing of things that basically cause transmission of the virus.”

Some MSU students agree the tailgating ban won’t be enough to prevent fans from getting together.

“I don’t think this new voting will change the minds of people who will stay in, like mine. I’m a little worried about people who are going to go out because this might encourage them to meet up at one big super event like a tailgate,” said MSU Senior Jack Boyce.

Ingham County will be issuing citations to those who violate the safety order. If people are not social distancing, not wearing a mask, and are at parties that exceed the safety limit, they will be fined.

This will be an immediate ticket as opposed to a warning. The ticket will cost about $500.

There is no set date for when the citations will go into effect.

