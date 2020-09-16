Advertisement

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffery is opting out

(WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit News reports Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has chosen to opt out of the upcoming season. Further, he’s looking to transfer.

This news comes on the same day the Big Ten it will start a nine game season late in October.

McCaffrey is not the only Michigan player who has opted out. Receiver Nico Collins, right tackle Jalen Mayfield, cornerback Ambry Thomas and running back Christian Turner have all chosen to skip the season, either by getting agents to go pro or just directly opting out.

With McCaffery opting out, the 6′5.5″, 230-pound Joe Milton is expected to take his place as starting quarterback.

