Michigan lawyer opens office to inspire small business owners amid COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kyona McGhee, a WMU-Cooley Law alum and Flint native, only wants to do one thing: inspire and build a legal empire. And with the opening of her new law office, she is doing just that.

Headquartered in the Flint area with plans to possibly expand into Metro Detroit, Trademark My Stuff is a place for those who dream big and want to legally protect those dreams to the fullest. The brand is housed under a branch of The McGhee Law Firm, which is also owned and operated by McGhee.

To date, McGhee has successfully filed over 1,000 federal trademarks.

Ironically, her entryway into intellectual property law came from her own experience as an entrepreneur. She ran and operated a T-shirt business until she was faced with another company trademarking her brand’s name. The ordeal was frustrating. However, McGhee used the small setback as fuel and graduated from law school as valedictorian in 2018.

Her law office is the ultimate accomplishment she has worked towards over the last few years. McGhee’s aim is to further break glass ceilings and bring some spark to her hometown.

Of course, she is aware of the fact she is opening a law office amid a pandemic.

“While COVID-19 has caused thousands of Michiganders to lose their jobs, and reimagine what ‘work’ will look like from home, it has inspired many of those same people to finally launch that business of their dreams that they’ve been putting off for so long,” she said. “People are diving headfirst into their dreams of entrepreneurship, and we have the honor of holding their hand while doing so.”

McGhee also sees her law firm as a vehicle to create more diversity in the legal profession as well as provide opportunities for local youth.

“Our firm has plans to launch a summer internship for high school and undergraduate students interested in learning more about the legal profession in 2021, as well as a summer law camp,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring lawyers during these unprecedented times is simple, but impactful.

“These struggles will peril in comparison to waking up and living the life of your dreams soon. Hang a picture of your favorite lawyer, or your favorite legal show or movie to keep you inspired,” she said. “Because if you can push through today, tomorrow will prove it was worth every moment of difficulty.”

As a wife and a mother of two children, Kyona McGhee shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she’s just getting started.

