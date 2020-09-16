Advertisement

Michigan lawyer opens office to inspire small business owners amid COVID-19

Kyona McGhee opens law firm in hometown.
Kyona McGhee opens law firm in hometown.(Q11 Photography)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kyona McGhee, a WMU-Cooley Law alum and Flint native, only wants to do one thing: inspire and build a legal empire. And with the opening of her new law office, she is doing just that.

Headquartered in the Flint area with plans to possibly expand into Metro Detroit, Trademark My Stuff is a place for those who dream big and want to legally protect those dreams to the fullest. The brand is housed under a branch of The McGhee Law Firm, which is also owned and operated by McGhee.

To date, McGhee has successfully filed over 1,000 federal trademarks.

Ironically, her entryway into intellectual property law came from her own experience as an entrepreneur. She ran and operated a T-shirt business until she was faced with another company trademarking her brand’s name. The ordeal was frustrating. However, McGhee used the small setback as fuel and graduated from law school as valedictorian in 2018.

Her law office is the ultimate accomplishment she has worked towards over the last few years. McGhee’s aim is to further break glass ceilings and bring some spark to her hometown.

Of course, she is aware of the fact she is opening a law office amid a pandemic.

“While COVID-19 has caused thousands of Michiganders to lose their jobs, and reimagine what ‘work’ will look like from home, it has inspired many of those same people to finally launch that business of their dreams that they’ve been putting off for so long,” she said. “People are diving headfirst into their dreams of entrepreneurship, and we have the honor of holding their hand while doing so.”

McGhee also sees her law firm as a vehicle to create more diversity in the legal profession as well as provide opportunities for local youth.

“Our firm has plans to launch a summer internship for high school and undergraduate students interested in learning more about the legal profession in 2021, as well as a summer law camp,” she said.

Her advice to aspiring lawyers during these unprecedented times is simple, but impactful.

“These struggles will peril in comparison to waking up and living the life of your dreams soon. Hang a picture of your favorite lawyer, or your favorite legal show or movie to keep you inspired,” she said. “Because if you can push through today, tomorrow will prove it was worth every moment of difficulty.”

As a wife and a mother of two children, Kyona McGhee shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, she’s just getting started.

For more information on Trademark My Stuff, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Red Lobster introduces the “Dew Garita”

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
We can assume it has at least mountain dew and tequila, but red lobster isn’t giving out the exact recipe.

News

MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing resource center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
It will help long-term care facilities deal with staffing shortages.

News

East Lansing City Council disappointed with MSU Students

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The Ingham Co. Health Dept. says around 550 COVID-19 cases can be attributed to MSU students

News

Fall home decor trends: Comforting hues, flexible design

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
In recent years, brown anything in a living space was considered by some arbiters of decor as drab and outdated. But this fall the hue is back in favor, in part because of the unsettled, anxious state of the world.

Latest News

News

University of Michigan sues over strike by graduate students who teach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
“Going to the court was our only choice after learning the strike would continue. We’d much rather our classes be in session while we work out our differences,” President Mark Schlissel said.

News

UPDATE: Michigan Senate passes early ballot-processing bill for November election, clerk provides new information

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Clerks may be able to start processing absentee ballots earlier.

News

Discrepancies found in state school outbreak data

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Michigan is now reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools statewide.

Alert Bar

Report: The Big Ten has finalized a schedule for a condensed fall season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
If the condensed season was able to start Oct. 24 it would allow the Big Ten enough time to be eligible for the College Football Playoff.

News

Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago have found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers said Monday.

News

Ingham County Health Department takes two houses out of quarantine

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Maureen Halliday
The mandatory quarantine was put into effect due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.