MDHHS expands Rapid Response Staffing resource center

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it is expanding its “rapid response staffing resource” program.

It will help long-term care facilities deal with staffing shortages.

The program is adding new staffing options.

They include licensed practical nurses, social workers, and dietary cooks.

This is in addition to registered nurses and certified nursing assistants.

