Duplex fire displaces family of four

Lansing crews were at the scene of a duplex fire early Wednesday afternoon near Holmes and MLK.
Lansing crews were at the scene of a duplex fire early Wednesday afternoon near Holmes and MLK.(WILX News 10)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mother and her three children are without a home due to a basement fire that occurred early Wednesday afternoon inside a south Lansing duplex.

News 10 was at the scene and confirmed with the Lansing Fire Department that nobody was injured.

Officials haven’t determined what caused the fire.

The fire occurred in a duplex on the 4000 block of Burchfield Drive. This area is south of West Holmes Road and east of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Check back for updates regarding the investigation.

