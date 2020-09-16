Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh reacts to Big Ten decision to restart Football in October

((source: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services))
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - It’s official, Big Ten football is back on.

The Big Ten made an announcement on Wednesday morning that teams will return to playing football on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Few were more excited than the University of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

“Great news today,” said Jim Harbaugh, J. Ira, and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach, in a statement. “Over the past month, I could sense the anticipation from our players and coaches, and I’m thrilled on their behalf that they will have a chance to play a 2020 season. Stay positive. Test negative. Let’s play football.”

