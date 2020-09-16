Advertisement

Health officials confirm 680 new coronavirus cases

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 16, Michigan health officials have reported 680 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 11 deaths. The state totals now sit at 113,863 cases and 6,623 deaths.

Clinton County reports 521 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 519 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,831 cases and 43 deaths.

Jackson County reports 925 cases and 41 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 453 cases and 29 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

