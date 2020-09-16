Former U of M athletes speak at Capitol about alleged sexual abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three former University of Michigan student athletes gathered on the steps of the State Capitol to speak about sexual abuse that occurred allegedly at the hands of Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson is a former University of Michigan physician.

Those who came forward to speak were Jon Vaughn, Tad DeLuca, and Dr. John Lott. Jon Vaughn and Dr. John Lott were U of M football players and Tad DeLuca was a U-M wrestler.

Jon Vaughn was the first to speak. He detailed his anger about the university not protecting its student athletes more.

“They made a choice not to protect us. Instead, the university enabled our abuser,” said Vaughn.

He even stated how he still does not feel comfortable seeking medical care due to his experiences with Dr. Anderson. Dr. John Lott has similar thoughts.

“Each and every year, I had to go through that evaluation with Dr. Anderson. It took me to such a place of anxiety and instability and although I didn’t know at the time it was abuse...it impacted me," said Dr. Lott.

Tad DeLuca had even stronger words for those who commit sexual abuse crimes.

“Serial molesters and their accomplices should not be protected or allowed to run out the clock on the statue of limitations,” he said.

State representatives Ryan Berman and Karen Whitsett are looking to pursue damages against the university under a new bipartisan law introduced into Michigan Legislature on Wednesday. It is called the “Empowering Survivors” legislative package.

“Many survivors of abuse at the hands of disgraced U-M Dr. Robert Anderson are pursuing justice and we must empower them, and any additional survivors who come forward, to pursue some level of justice in a court of law,” said Berman. “With these reforms, we will help ensure that survivors of abuse are supported in their fight against abusers and anyone who protected abusers."

