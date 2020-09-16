Advertisement

2nd hostage escapes from northwest Detroit home as the standoff surpasses 24 hours

(WNDU)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) -WXYZ in Detroit reported at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, that the second and final hostage escaped after a more than 24-hour standoff in a northwest Detroit home.

According to police, the gunman is a suspect in a triple homicide that happened back in June.

Police believe the man could be under the influence of drugs.

He also told police that he was suffering from mental illness.

He supposedly made other threats against police officers, as well.

According to the police, the man threatened to kill his hostage and himself, if police tried to enter the home.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

