East Lansing City Council disappointed with MSU Students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing City Councilmembers say they’re frustrated with how students at Michigan State University have handled the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sometimes I sit and I ponder what would be enough to make people realize that this is bigger than themselves.”

“If only we can convince people to stay home and to think of others first with the masks.”

They’re running out of options to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in East Lansing.

“Trust is gained in drops and lost in buckets," said Councilmember Ron Bacon. "COVID works the same way. As much progress we can make, you can undo it all in on fell swoop. And we’re seeing that.”

Coronavirus cases are increasing dramatically in the county since students moved back to the area just over two weeks ago.

“At this point we are officially counting approximately 550 cases in the month of September attributed to MSU-related cases,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

It resulted in a mandatory quarantine for a number of East Lansing houses.

City council members wish it didn’t come to that.

“Often, we say it only takes a few people to make the world a better place. Unfortunately right now, it only takes a few people or a small percentage to prolong this agony and to put others at real risk," said Councilmember Lisa Babcock. "I don’t know how to say it anymore. Ultimately we decide if we’re in this for ourselves or in this together.”

Mayor Aaron Stephens says they’re responding to as many complaints as they can but they can’t be everywhere at once.

“It’s gotta be on personal responsibility, on individuals taking a stand and saying ‘you know what, this isn’t the time for this,’” he said. "I’m just pleading with people...Wear a mask and stay safe.”

