Charlotte family seeks justice in DUI case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Charlotte family is speaking out for the first time and calling for justice for 27-year-old Quentin Bartlett who was struck and killed by a driver in August.

Police say Bartlett was hit multiple times in the parking lot of CB’S Tavern and Zoo. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Eaton County prosecutors say the driver, 23-year-old Benjamin Dunn, was on probation and under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

“I just tried to get a hold of my parents the best I could and sat there and cried and saw my brother covered in a sheet in the parking lot,” said Bartlett’s sister Aaron Sherman. “He was taken so viciously that none of it makes sense because he was such a great person.”

Back at the basketball court in Charlotte where he grew up, Bartlett’s sisters, mom, and fiance looked over old pictures and reminisced.

“That’s him holding Jackson at the hospital. He stayed up there all 36 hours of my labor,” said Sherman, holding a photo of her brother and newborn son.

There was laughter, but there were also tears.

“We have nothing but happy memories. That’s what makes this so sad,” said his mom Claudia Bartlett.

For Claudia, who wore a locket with her son’s thumbprint, nothing is the same.

“I kiss an urn good morning and good night,” said Claudia.

However, she says nothing will stop the family from trying to get justice for Bartlett.

“I will never give up on my son. Never. If it takes the rest of my life, that’s what I’m going to do,” said Claudia.

The family is also trying to preserve Bartlett’s memory.

“Let the legacy of his life live on. He was such an amazing man and we want to try to bring that back to light and somehow have his memory live on and not give the satisfaction to the person that took his life away and let that be the end of his story because that’s not the end of Quentin’s story,” said Sherman.

Dunn is charged with two felonies that could put him in prison for 30-years. He’s currently out of jail on a $1,000 bond but will have to be tested for drugs and alcohol three times a week.

Dunn is due back in court on October 7.

