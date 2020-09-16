Calhoun County deputies report man going door-to-door solicting money

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) -Calhoun County Deputies who are assigned to Pennfield Township have received multiple reports about a man going door to door claiming he was recently robbed at a local gas station. The man was attempting to solicit money.

When citizens informed the suspect that they were going to call 911, the suspect fled the area. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a tall, slim, white male driving a black in color SUV possibly a Ford.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer 269-964-3888.

