Businesses react to return of football

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The return of Big Ten football is going to help East Lansing businesses thrive-even with fans hardly attending games.

Restaurants are going to see the biggest increase in profits this fall as football fully returns in late October.

Coral Gables owner Stuart Vanis says that since fans won’t be allowed at games. They’re going to want to flock to restaurants and watch the game there.

However, he says it is frustrating that they won’t be able to operate at full capacity. Though, he knows people are more willing to want to watch the games with others.

“Football really encompasses a lot of people within the program. When we start getting fans in, it really becomes a lot of people in one space,” Vanis said.

Vanis is still very excited about being back open and expects to have busy Saturdays.

