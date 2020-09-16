Big Ten votes to reinstate football season

ROSEMONT, IL. (WILX) - The Big 10 has announced that it will reinstate the fall 2020 football season and all of its' teams will be playing.

Football will kick off the weekend off the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

The Big Ten says measures will be put in place that include daily testing that starts September 30 and cardiac screenings will determine if practices and games will continue. All players, staff, coaches, trainers and personnel on the field for practices and games will be required to undergo daily testing.

Each team will designate a Chief Infection Officer who will report team health reports to the conference.

