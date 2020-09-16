Advertisement

Big Ten votes to reinstate football season

By Julie Williams and Spencer Soicher
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, IL. (WILX) - The Big 10 has announced that it will reinstate the fall 2020 football season and all of its' teams will be playing.

Football will kick off the weekend off the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

The Big Ten says measures will be put in place that include daily testing that starts September 30 and cardiac screenings will determine if practices and games will continue. All players, staff, coaches, trainers and personnel on the field for practices and games will be required to undergo daily testing.

Each team will designate a Chief Infection Officer who will report team health reports to the conference.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Is a Big Ten Decision Looming?

Updated: 1 hours ago
No announcement has come from the Big Ten yet, but is one on the horizon? Spencer Soicher is at Spartan Stadium with the latest details.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

How sports fans can watch MHSAA games outside of the stadiums

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy and Jake Draugelis
There are high school sports fans who currently have understandable reservations about attending MHSAA games in person.

Latest News

Sports

Mid-Michigan with mixed feelings about new mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.

Sports

In My View 9/10/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Maybe there is hope for the Detroit Tigers next season. They have a corps of young pitchers who are developing in this Covid reduced year. If they can find at least four starters with this year’s experience to build on for next year they would have a leg up on just hoping to flat out rebuild. But this year’s starters still need a strong finish to provide some off season momentum and off season for 2021 assuming next year is relatively normal and Covid free.

Sports

NFL Season To Begin

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
Lions open at home Sunday against the Bears

Sports

British Boxing Great Minter Dies

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
He was 69

Sports

Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
Play continues throughout Thursday

Sports

Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
Schedules posted at MHSAA website