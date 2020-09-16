Apple unveils new subscription bundles

(CNN) – Apple sells a lot of services.

A newly unveiled subscription service will bundle them all together.

Apple One combines the company’s music, streaming video, gaming, and other services for users.

The subscription service comes in three tiers.

The cost of a monthly individual plan is $14.95, which gets you Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and 50 gigabytes of iCloud storage.

A family plan goes for $19.95, which allows those services to be shared with up to six family members and comes with 200 gigabytes of storage.

The premier tier for $29.95 a month includes the same service, plus news and fitness subscriptions.

It also bumps up iCloud storage to 2 terabytes.

Apple is offering the new service on a 30-day free trial for any of the services that customers do not already have.

