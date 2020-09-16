1 person dead, 3 hurt in 7-vehicle pileup on I-69 in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) - State Police say one person has died and three others have been hospitalized in a seven-vehicle pileup on Interstate 69 in northeastern Indiana. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. about 3 miles north of the Auburn exit. It shut down northbound lanes, and Indiana State Police routed traffic off the freeway. Police say two semitrailers and five passenger cars were involved in the pileup. WANE-TV reports that investigators believe one semitrailer pulling hay bales was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to slow for traffic that had slowed in a construction area. That semitrailer struck several vehicles.

