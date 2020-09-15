Advertisement

What are the different types of coronavirus tests?

Tests for the coronavirus in the U.S. fall into three broad categories.
Tests for the coronavirus in the U.S. fall into three broad categories.
Tests for the coronavirus in the U.S. fall into three broad categories.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -

Tests for the coronavirus in the U.S. fall into three broad categories.

The most common tests look for bits of the virus' genetic material. They require a nasal swab and are the most accurate way to diagnose an infection.

A newer type of test looks for proteins on the surface of the coronavirus, rather than the virus itself. Antigen tests aren’t as accurate as genetic tests, but are cheaper and faster.

And antibody tests indicate whether a person was previously infected. But scientists don’t yet know if antibodies protect people from reinfection, so the tests are mostly useful for researchers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nevada company fined for COVID-19 violations after hosting Trump rally

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
The six violations, including seating arrangements failing to allow for social distancing and an event causing more than 50 people to gather, resulted in a $3,000 fine.

National

Hurricane Sally closing in on the Gulf

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Hurricane Sally is gaining strength as it heads toward the Gulf Coast.

National

Gulf states brace for Hurricane Sally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Gulf states are bracing for Hurricane Sally.

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.

Michigan State

MSU Students Told to Quarantine

Updated: 21 hours ago
Spencer Soicher explains why the entire student body in East Lansing is being asked to stay home.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.