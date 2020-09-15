Advertisement

The Senate has reached a deal on the 2021 budget

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -State leaders have reached a deal on how to spend the state’s 20-21 fiscal year budget.

Despite COVID-19′s impact on the economy, legislators say there will be no funding cuts to K-12 public schools.

That announcement came Monday night from Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, House Chairman Shane Hernandez, and State Budget Director Chris Kolb.

Budget work that normally takes place over six months, will now play out over the next 16-days before the next fiscal year begins.

Final legislative action will happen on all budget bills next week.

