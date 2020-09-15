Taco Bell has its own wine
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When one thinks of a nice glass of fine wine, they probably don’t think of Taco Bell.
The fast-food chain wants to change that.
Their latest creation is the Jalapeno Noir.
Don’t worry, the wine doesn’t taste like jalapenos.
It’s made by a vineyard in Ontario and taco bell says it’s got notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot.
But if you want a tasting, you’re going to have to run for the border, the border to the north, that is.
The wine is only available for a limited time in Canada, or the Canadian website for $19.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.