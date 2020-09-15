Advertisement

Taco Bell has its own wine

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When one thinks of a nice glass of fine wine, they probably don’t think of Taco Bell.

The fast-food chain wants to change that.

Their latest creation is the Jalapeno Noir.

Don’t worry, the wine doesn’t taste like jalapenos.

It’s made by a vineyard in Ontario and taco bell says it’s got notes of wild strawberry, cherry, and beetroot.

But if you want a tasting, you’re going to have to run for the border, the border to the north, that is.

The wine is only available for a limited time in Canada, or the Canadian website for $19.

