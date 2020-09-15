States see pressure to ban race-based hairstyle prejudice

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - - A growing number of states are facing pressure to ban race-based discrimination against hair texture and styles. Activists recently presented a proposal to New Mexico state lawmakers that would outlaw employers and schools from discriminating against Black and Native American women’s hairstyles. Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure that made Washington the sixth state to pass a version of the CROWN Act. The act stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” According to the Crown Act campaign, California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Virginia have already passed similar laws.

