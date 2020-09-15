Advertisement

Rosa Parks’ home to be displayed in Italy

(WTVY News 4)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — The run-down, paint-chipped Detroit house where U.S. civil rights icon Rosa Parks took refuge after her historic bus boycott is going on display in Italy in a setting that couldn’t be more incongruous: the imposing central courtyard of the Royal Palace in Naples.

It’s the latest stop for the house in a years-long saga that began when Parks' niece saved the tiny two-story home from demolition in Detroit after the 2008 financial crisis. She donated it to an American artist who took it apart and rebuilt it for public display in Germany, and now Italy, after failing to find a permanent resting place for it in the U.S.

As racial tensions seethe across the Atlantic, the exhibition of the home starting Tuesday has taken on fresh relevance. The display is being accompanied by a repeating soundtrack entitled “8:46” and lasting that long.

It’s the original time prosecutors said it took for a Black man, George Floyd, to be killed by white police officers in a May slaying that has fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and protests around the nation in a reckoning with America’s history of slavery and racial injustice. Minnesota prosecutors later acknowledged the police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes, 46 seconds, but said the one minute difference didn’t affect the case.

Artist Ryan Mendoza has been campaigning for more than five years to draw attention to the historic value of the home, where Parks lived for a short time after her 1955 defining act of defiance: refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

The yearlong refusal of African Americans to ride city buses that followed is regarded as the first major U.S. demonstration against segregation.

In an interview ahead of the opening, Mendoza said he hoped the grandeur of the Naples debut of “Almost Home” would draw attention to Parks' legacy and help America “remember a house it didn’t know it had forgotten.”

Parks lived in the tiny house in Detroit with her brother and his family as she struggled to make a new life for herself in the northern U.S. after receiving death threats following the bus protest. The family says Parks, who died in 2005, lived there with 17 other relatives.

The house was abandoned and slated for demolition after the financial crisis in 2008 and Detroit’s dramatic decline, but Parks' niece, Rhea McCauley, bought it from the city for $500 and donated it to Mendoza. After unsuccessful efforts to persuade the city to help save the building, Mendoza in 2016 dismantled it and moved it to the German capital, rebuilding it on the lot of his studio for public display.

In 2018, Brown University announced it would feature the house as part of a planned exhibition on the civil rights movement organized by its Center for Slavery and Justice. But it backed out at the last minute, citing a legal dispute with the family.

Earlier this year, Mendoza approached the Naples-based Morra Greco Foundation, where he had worked for a year in the 1990s. The Foundation agreed to help organize the exhibit with the backing of the Italian culture ministry and Campania regional government.

For Mendoza, the house epitomizes the experience of many African Americans who migrated north in the last century, only to face redlining and other discrimination that has affected generations of Black Americans.

“This house, in a word, is a way for people to understand why people in America are so enraged,” he said.

He takes particular satisfaction that the house, which is “so fragile that you can almost blow it over,” is being exhibited in the central courtyard of a royal palace, where it certainly would have never found welcome by the kings of the House of Bourbon.

But now, “instead of being rejected by the walls of the royal palace, it’s embraced and protected by these walls,” he said. “Potentially thanks to the showing of the house in this way, America will allow the house to have a home.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perfectly preserved Ice Age cave bear found in Arctic Russia

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Reindeer herders in a Russian Arctic archipelago have found an immaculately preserved carcass of an Ice Age cave bear, researchers said Monday.

News

Ingham County Health Department takes two houses out of quarantine

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10 and Maureen Halliday
The mandatory quarantine was put into effect due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.

News

City to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor’s family

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Louisville will pay $12 million to the family of Breonna Taylor and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor’s slaying by police thrust the Black woman’s name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Tuesday.

News

Michigan Senate OKs more time to process absentee ballots

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Larger Michigan municipalities could begin processing an expected surge of absentee ballots sooner in the battleground state’s November presidential election under a bill approved Tuesday by the state Senate.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 during presser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.

News

Attorney General charges Blackman Township officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Kylie Khan
Nessel stated that multiple charges will be filed against two police officers and two residents.

News

Hot mic catches University of Nebraska president saying Big Ten announcement comes tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter said.

News

Local company selling shirts to support East Lansing businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Local company selling shirts to support East Lansing businesses

News

Amazon will hold a virtual career day Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
e event will start Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT to watch live programming. Registration is not required.

News

Michigan Works! Southeast will host a virtual hiring blitz

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Michigan Works! Southeast will hold a virtual job fair two weeks from today. The organization said it plans to connect dozens of employers to potential employees.