Report: The Big Ten has finalized a schedule for a condensed fall season

(WILX) - Officials from The Big Ten have approved a plan for a condensed, conference-only football season according to reporting from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Detroit News. The news came from a source who asked to remain anonymous because they do not have authorization to speak publicly about the conference’s plans.

If the eight-game season was able to start Oct. 17 or 24 it would allow the Big Ten enough time to be eligible for the College Football Playoff. Under that schedule The Big Ten Championship game would be on Dec. 19, with the College Football Playoff committee announcing its four-team field the following day.

