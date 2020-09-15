Advertisement

Python at zoo lays seven eggs, without male help

A 62-year-old ball python managed to lay seven eggs - despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) -

So, how did THAT happen? That’s the question experts at the St. Louis Zoo are asking, now that a 62-year-old ball python managed to lay seven eggs - despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

One snake expert says it is rare - but not unusual - for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. And the species is also capable of storing sperm for delayed fertilization.

In addition to that, ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60′s. So it’s a head-scratching development, to be sure.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump to preside over historic Arab-Israel recognition deals

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The agreements will formalize the normalization of the Israel's already warming relations with the UAE and Bahrain — and may pave the way for a broader Arab-Israeli rapprochement after decades of enmity.

National

Navalny posts photo of himself online, says he can breathe

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Germany on Tuesday, looking gaunt but alert and saying that he was happy to be breathing on his own finally after being poisoned with a nerve agent.

News

Detroit jewelry buyer pleads guility to wire fraud

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
DuMouchelle told a client they could buy a diamond for 12 million dollars as an investment and later sell it for more. The client was given a wire transfer to DuMouchelle’s account, and the funds were quickly withdrawn.

National

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm’s slow movement is raising concerns of extreme rainfall and flooding, as the hurricane creeps toward the northern Gulf Coast.

National Politics

How climate change may impact the 2020 election

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
It’s an issue that has a clear divide between parties – but is climate change the key to attracting young voters this November?

Latest News

National Politics

‘Work like the devil’: Biden visiting Florida to woo Latinos

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

News

The Senate has reached a deal on the 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Legislators say there will be no funding cuts to K-12 public schools.

National

US faces triple health challenge in fall amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Health experts say the threats include the upcoming flu season, colder weather that drives people indoors and increases risk of spread and outbreaks as more students return to school.

National

Choking air from Western fires just won’t ease up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.

News

MDHSS spraying for mosquitos

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
So far, the deadly mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 22 horses in 10 Michigan counties.