Python at zoo lays seven eggs, without male help

So, how did THAT happen? That’s the question experts at the St. Louis Zoo are asking, now that a 62-year-old ball python managed to lay seven eggs - despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

One snake expert says it is rare - but not unusual - for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. And the species is also capable of storing sperm for delayed fertilization.

In addition to that, ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60′s. So it’s a head-scratching development, to be sure.

