Police search for missing 68-year-old Lansing man

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right now authorities are searching for 68-year-old Bruce Hardy.

He’s described as a white male, 5′6 weighing 150lbs. He has short white hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, white long-sleeved shirt, blue denim pants, and white shoes.

Hardy was last seen in the 900 block of W. Hillsdale in Lansing around 2 p.m. on Monday.

He has been diagnosed with dementia.

If located, please contact the Lansing Police Department immediately at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.