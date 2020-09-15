Nurse questions medical care at immigration jail in Georgia

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) - A nurse at an immigration detention center in Georgia says authorities performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Advocacy group Project South has filed a complaint with the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog that relies heavily on the nurse’s words.

Dawn Wooten calls a gynecologist who works outside the facility “the uterus collector.” She says she saw a sick-call nurse shred a box of detainee complaints without looking at them.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it will defer to the Homeland Security inspector general.

