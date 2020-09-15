Advertisement

Michigan Works! Southeast will host a virtual hiring blitz

(Michigan Works! Upward Talent Agency logo) (WLUC)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Dozens of area employers will connect with hundreds of job seekers through Michigan Works! Southeast’s first-ever Virtual Hiring Blitz on Tuesday, Sept. 29, the organization announced in a news release.

“Our team is working with Michigan’s Department of Labor Economic Opportunity to bring this much-needed event to our region. Our dedicated Business Services Team hasn’t skipped a beat while working with local businesses during the pandemic. This virtual hiring event is a direct response to meet the needs of our employers.” said William Sleight, Director, Michigan Works! Southeast.

The organization said employer registration opened on Friday, Aug. 29 and within the first few business days, over 10 employers committed to participate, with more than 25 now registered. The event is offered at no cost to employers or job seekers and has limited employer availability. Employer registration will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Jobseeker registration is now open.

Job seekers are encouraged to complete their online registration, upload their resume, and practice virtual interviewing, prior to the event. “We modified our virtual workshop calendar to offer workshops more frequently leading up to the event that will help set job seekers up for success,” said Sleight. "These workshops include resume writing, acing the interview, virtual job fairs, and more. Visit our website to access our full calendar of workshops.

Employers and job seekers can access video tutorials to learn more about the virtual event on our website. Our knowledgeable team members are also available to provide assistance. Employers can learn how to set up their booths, and job seekers can learn how to upload their resume and more by visiting www.mwse.org/hiring-blitz. Michigan Works! Southeast is part of a statewide network of organizations that contributes to the economic prosperity of our communities by developing a strong, talented workforce. The agency serves businesses and job seekers in the counties of Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, and Washtenaw

